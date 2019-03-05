McGee totaled just seven points, three rebounds, and two blocks in 13 minutes during Monday's 113-105 loss to the Clippers.

McGee moved back into the starting lineup, replacing Brandon Ingram (shoulder) who was on the sidelines. McGee ended the game with just seven points in 13 minutes but did manage to add another two blocked shots. McGee appears to have reached his expiry date as an asset in standard formats but could still be streamed in if you are looking for blocks.