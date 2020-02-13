McGee managed four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 13 minutes Wednesday in the Lakers' 120-116 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness at the end of January, McGee is averaging only 6.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 15.6 minutes over a seven-game stretch. McGee remains locked in as the starting center, but backup Dwight Howard has clearly been the more valuable fantasy option of the two lately, outproducing the former in each of the past five games. Perhaps most notably, Howard has received at least 10 more minutes than McGee in both of the past two contests, and that sort of playing-time disparity could become more commonplace if Howard continues to thrive.