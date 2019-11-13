McGee had 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one block in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Suns.

McGee started for the Lakers on Tuesday but ended with a grand total of just 11 minutes. The production was nice given the low playing time, but this is simply not going to get it done for those in standard leagues. Both he and Dwight Howard continue to split minutes with Anthony Davis meaning both are hard to trust outside of deeper formats.