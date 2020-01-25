Lakers' JaVale McGee: Out again Saturday
McGee (illness) is out for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
McGee will miss his second contest with flu-like symptoms. Dwight Howard is expected to start at center again.
