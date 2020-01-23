Lakers' JaVale McGee: Out Thursday with illness
McGee (illness) will not play Thursday against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
McGee is dealing with flu-like symptoms and will miss at least one game as a result. In his stead, Dwight Howard figures to start at center and benefit from an uptick in minutes.
