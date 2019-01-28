McGee contributed five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 FT) and three boards across 11 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns.

Aside from missing some free throws and running into foul trouble, McGee was reasonably productive during his time on the court, but he was once again overshadowed by the Lakers' new starting center, Ivica Zubac (24 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks in 35 minutes). The door isn't closed for McGee to move back to the top unit, but based on the way Zubac has played of late, it's clear the 31-year-old's fantasy stock is trending down at the moment.