McGee contributed 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 120-101 win over the Hornets.

Though McGee emerged from the preseason slate as the Lakers' starting center, he's found himself stuck in a timeshare at the position with Dwight Howard. At this point, McGee looks to be on the short end of that arrangement, as Howard has received more minutes in all three of the Lakers' contests and submitted his best performance to date (16 points on 8-for-8 shooting from the field, 10 rebounds and four blocks in 23 minutes) in Sunday's win. Even if McGee remains in the starting five Tuesday versus Memphis, there's still a decent chance he cedes more minutes to Howard.