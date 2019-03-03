Lakers' JaVale McGee: Perfect from the field Saturday
McGee totaled 21 points (10-10 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to Phoenix.
McGee hit all 10 of his shot attempts Saturday, finishing the game with 21 points to go with seven rebounds. The playing time was well up from the 11 minutes he had played in each of his last two games which could be a good sign. The Lakers are a mess right now and it is going to be hard to trust any player outside of LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, and Brandon Ingram. McGee could still be held onto in competitive formats but predicting his numbers is going to be difficult from night-to-night.
