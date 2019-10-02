Coach Frank Vogel said Tuesday that he's been impressed by McGee early in camp, ESPN reports. "JaVale's performing at a really high level," Vogel said. "Dwight Howard has been all business since he came in this time around. We're asking our whole group to have a seriousness about ourselves. He's been an all-business type of guy. It's really helped us to be focused and working on the task at hand."

Vogel lopped praise on both of his veteran centers, so it's tough to say if either of the two holds an advantage as camp gets underway. Regardless of who ends up starting, the pair will likely split minutes relatively evenly. That's not ideal, from a fantasy standpoint, though both players have proven capable of still holding value in limited workloads.