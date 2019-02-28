McGee had 10 points, four rebounds, and one block in 11 minutes during Wednesday's 125-119 victory over the Pelicans.

McGee moved to the bench Wednesday, seeing just 11 minutes of court time. This was a big blow for owners and certainly raises questions about his role moving forward. It would be advised to hold on and see what happens, however, if there is a hot free agent available, dropping him wouldn't be the worst idea.