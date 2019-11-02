McGee had two points, two rebounds, and one block in 12 minutes during Friday's 119-110 victory over the Mavericks.

McGee started for the Lakers on Friday but played just 12 minutes in the overtime victory. Dwight Howard was much better on the night and appears to be the preference when it comes to center minutes. Despite the upside, McGee can probably be dropped in all 12-team leagues.

