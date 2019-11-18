McGee totaled just two points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 15 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 victory over the Hawks.

McGee recorded four defensive stats Sunday, however, managed just two points on the offensive end. Not only was the production questionable, but the playing time also continues to be of concern. As he and Dwight Howard eat into each other's value, both are hard to trust outside of deeper formats. McGee will likely have the occasional blow-up but is typically not playing enough meaningful minutes to have consistent value.