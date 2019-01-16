Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays well in move to bench
McGee tallied nine points (3-10 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 14 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls.
Coach Luke Walton decided to shake up his lineup prior to the contest, dropping McGee and Josh Hart to the bench in favor of Tyson Chandler and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, respectively. The bench role unsurprisingly came with a steady drop from the 22.8 minutes per game McGee has averaged this season, though the center was at least productive during his time on the court. Due to the strength of his field-goal percentage and his shot-blocking ability, McGee is still worth holding in most formats, though he'll need to see an uptick in playing time before re-emerging as a viable weekly starting option.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Will come off bench•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Expected to come off bench•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Another offensive downturn in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Flirts with double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Strong showing in Wednesday's loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Grabs 12 boards in return•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.