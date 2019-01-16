McGee tallied nine points (3-10 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 14 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 107-100 win over the Bulls.

Coach Luke Walton decided to shake up his lineup prior to the contest, dropping McGee and Josh Hart to the bench in favor of Tyson Chandler and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, respectively. The bench role unsurprisingly came with a steady drop from the 22.8 minutes per game McGee has averaged this season, though the center was at least productive during his time on the court. Due to the strength of his field-goal percentage and his shot-blocking ability, McGee is still worth holding in most formats, though he'll need to see an uptick in playing time before re-emerging as a viable weekly starting option.