Lakers' JaVale McGee: Posts 21 points, 13 boards in loss
McGee produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 143-120 loss to the 76ers.
McGee was efficient offensively as per usual while delivering a massive double-double. He's up to six double-doubles through 49 appearances this season, which is twice as many as he managed in his last six seasons combined (three). McGee doesn't normally earn this many minutes, but he has been extremely effective alongside LeBron James here in 2018-19.
