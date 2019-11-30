Lakers' JaVale McGee: Posts double-double
McGee had 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 22 minutes during Friday's 125-103 win over the Wizards.
McGee hasn't been much of a fantasy factor this season, and he ended a seven-game streak without double-digit points or rebounds with this performance. He will aim to build on this performance Sunday at home against the Mavericks.
