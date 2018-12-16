Lakers' JaVale McGee: Probable with illness
McGee is dealing with the flu but is still expected to play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
It doesn't look like the symptoms McGee is fighting through are that serious, as it would be a surprise at this point if the big man was inactive. Look for his status to be confirmed once tip-off draws closer.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 19 points in 18 minutes•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Listed as starter•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Questionable with illness•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records double-double in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has four blocks in 15 minutes•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records seven blocks Sunday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...