Lakers' JaVale McGee: Production lags in starting role
McGee started at center and played 17 minutes in Tuesday's 112-102 loss to the Clippers, finishing with four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and two blocks.
McGee drew the start at center, but he ended up working in a three-man timeshare at the position with Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis. Though Davis still projects to see most of his playing time at power forward for the foreseeable future, McGee's minutes and production ceiling may be capped so long as Howard remains a meaningful part of the rotation.
