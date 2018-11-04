Lakers' JaVale McGee: Productive in win
McGee had 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, and six blocks in Saturday's win over Portland.
McGee continued his strong start to the season, and he's now scored at least 12 points in all but one game thus far. Over the last four games alone, McGee has racked up 18 blocks.
