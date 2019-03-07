Lakers' JaVale McGee: Productive on scoreboard in loss
McGee tallied 16 points (8-10 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in the Lakers' 115-99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.
McGee was highly efficient during his modest time on the court, bouncing back from a much less productive outing against the Clippers on Monday. McGee has been alternating double-digit scoring contributions with single-digit tallies over the last six games, with his minutes fluctuating from the teens to the 20s during those contests as well. McGee can still be deployed in deeper formats, but coach Luke Walton doesn't seem inclined to afford the veteran much more than 25 minutes per contest these days.
