McGee produced 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 #Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 113-109 win over the Jazz.

Save Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, McGee is the only active player who was on the Lakers roster on day one of the season. The center has been rock-solid among a rag-tag group of newcomers, call-ups and third-unit players as the season draws to a close. The Lakers are likely to land a marquee player in the off-season If the players last name is Davis, McGee may become somewhat expendable, but otherwise, McGee has done more than enough to warrant a starting role next year.