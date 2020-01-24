Lakers' JaVale McGee: Questionable Saturday
McGee (illness) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers.
McGee missed Thursday's win over the Nets due to an illness, but he may be able to make a return Saturday. If he's out again, Dwight Howard will presumably draw another start.
