McGee is considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to an illness, Tania Ganguli of the LA Times reports.

McGee was held out of shootaround, so the Lakers will keep an eye on him throughout the day before making an official call on his status closer to tip-off. If McGee sits, expect Tyson Chandler to pick up increased minutes, with rookie Mo Wagner potentially in line for a bigger role, as well.