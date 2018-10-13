Lakers' JaVale McGee: Racks up 14 points in start
McGee mustered 14 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 18 minutes in the Lakers' 119-115 preseason win over the Warriors on Friday.
McGee was highly efficient during his brief time on the floor, checking off every box on the stat sheet while posting his best scoring total since Oct. 2 against the Nuggets. The 30-year-old is set to open the season as the starting center. However, he hasn't averaged 20 minutes per contest since the 2011-12 season, so his overall upside is likely to be somewhat capped by his playing time limitations.
