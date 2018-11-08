Lakers' JaVale McGee: Racks up 16 points in win
McGee posted 16 points (8-10 FG) and four rebounds across 25 minutes in the Lakers' 114-110 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday.
McGee continues to churn out solid stat lines with regularity, as he's now scored in double digits in all but two games this season. Additionally, although he only contributed a modest rebound total Wednesday, McGee had also hauled in at least five and as many as 15 boards in every other contest prior. Despite the recent addition of Tyson Chandler -- who brought down nine rebounds in his debut against Minnesota -- McGee is fully expected to hold onto the starting center role.
