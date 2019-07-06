Lakers' JaVale McGee: Re-signs with Lakers
McGee agreed Saturday with the Lakers on a two-year, $8.2 million contract that includes a player option for 2021-22, Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN.com reports.
According to Shelburne, McGee is expected to remain the Lakers' starting center after re-upping with the team, suggesting that offseason acquisition Anthony Davis will likely shift over to power forward. Even if the Lakers follow through with that plan, McGee will be hard-pressed to repeat the career-best season he delivered in 2018-19, when he averaged 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes per game while shooting 62.4 percent from the floor. Davis' ability to slide over to center could keep McGee's minutes lower during games in which his skill set doesn't match up favorably with the opposition.
