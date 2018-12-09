Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records double-double in win
McGee produced 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes in Saturday's 111-88 win over the Grizzlies.
While Tyson Chandler continues to eat away at McGee's production, there appears to be plenty of opportunities for both centers to shine. While the Lakers are humming on all cylinders, McGee owners might want to start sketching out contingency plans if the Anthony Davis trade rumors become a reality. His arrival would neutralize most of McGee's value, but in the meantime, he's still a reliable asset.
