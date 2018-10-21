Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records five blocks in Saturday's loss
McGee managed 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 FT) six rebounds, five blocks, and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Rockets.
McGee has more than held his own through two games as the starting center, even in limited minutes. The 30-year-old veteran can still get up and down the court, which is the team's master plan, but it's unclear whether coach Luke Walton is open to throwing more opportunities at him. The Lakers are lacking at his position, but at this stage of his career it may be in McGee's best interest to remain in the low-20s minutes-wise.
