Lakers' JaVale McGee: Records seven blocks Sunday
McGee gathered 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) seven rebounds and seven blocks across 24 minutes in Sunday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.
McGee's seven blocks was his season-high, but he wasn't able to slow Nikola Vucevic from an offensive outburst in the defeat. He now has 12 blocks in the last three games and will look to keep things rolling as the rim protector moving forward.
