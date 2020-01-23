Lakers' JaVale McGee: Regresses to norm
McGee posted 6 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT) and five rebounds in 17 minutes during the Lakers' 100-92 win against the Knicks on Wednesday night.
After matching his scoring season-high with 18 on Monday, McGee fell back to earth with an abnormally quiet line. Wednesday marked his first game without a block in over a month. He may be best viewed as category asset and streaming option when Anthony Davis sits.
