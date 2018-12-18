Lakers' JaVale McGee: Remains out Tuesday
McGee (illness) won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
McGee is set to miss his second straight contest due to an illness. Tyson Chandler drew the start at center in his place Sunday in Washington, and he figures to do so again Tuesday. McGee's next chance to return will come Friday against New Orleans.
