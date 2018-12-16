Lakers' JaVale McGee: Ruled out Sunday
McGee (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
McGee was considered probable after being excused from a team film session Sunday morning with flu-like symptoms, but it has now been declared as something that the big man will not be able to play through. Tyson Chandler will get the start at center, while Ivica Zubac could end up seeing some minutes in relief. The Lakers could also be more inclined to use smaller lineups in McGee's absence.
