Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 10 points in win
McGee had 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-3 FT), six boards, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 17 minutes of a 118-112 win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.
McGee once again played fewer than 20 minutes in the contest despite his starting role, as Dwight Howard once again played more minutes than him. However, McGee had the better statistical night of the two centers, and he matched his season-high in points. The addition of Anthony Davis to the roster gives Los Angeles significant position flexibility, meaning the center could continue to see limited minutes moving forward. The Lakers play Miami on Friday.
