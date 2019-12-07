Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 13 points in limited time
McGee had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes during Friday's 136-113 win at Portland.
McGee only has two double-doubles since the start of November, and he has scored 10 or more points just twice in his last 12 games. He will remain as the Lakers' starting center, but he shouldn't provide much upside since he has failed to crack the 20-minute plateau in seven of his last 10 games, including each of his last four.
