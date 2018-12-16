Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 19 points in 18 minutes
McGee finished with 19 points (9-10 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.
McGee shook off an illness to deliver a dominant performance on both ends. He continues to clean up offensively, screening and diving into the paint for easy buckets galore. In fact, if the season ended today he'd have a career-best scoring average (11.8) while connecting on 62.6 percent of his field-goal attempts. Meanwhile, McGee is also managing career-high per-game averages of 2.6 blocks, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 assists through 29 appearances.
