Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores three in win
McGee put up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a win over the Hawks on Sunday.
The 16.4 minutes per game isn't what some expected when looking at the Lakers' roster after DeMarcus Cousins went down - especially after McGee's impressive fantasy showing last season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Dwight Howard has looked solid in spurts throughout the season, leading McGee to see a smaller role. The soon-to-be 32-year old's 63.2 percent from the field, and 1.3 blocks per game are keeping his value afloat. For now he's a fringe standard league player who is worth a look for teams in need of those two categories.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Scores 13 points in limited time•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Posts double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Adds eight points•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Plays just 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Delivers strong double-double•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Only 11 minutes in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...