McGee put up three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a win over the Hawks on Sunday.

The 16.4 minutes per game isn't what some expected when looking at the Lakers' roster after DeMarcus Cousins went down - especially after McGee's impressive fantasy showing last season. Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Dwight Howard has looked solid in spurts throughout the season, leading McGee to see a smaller role. The soon-to-be 32-year old's 63.2 percent from the field, and 1.3 blocks per game are keeping his value afloat. For now he's a fringe standard league player who is worth a look for teams in need of those two categories.