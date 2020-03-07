McGee had five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals and a block over 21 minutes of action in Friday's 113-103 win over Milwaukee

McGee recorded double-digit rebounds for the first time since mid-December. The owner of a top-40 player efficiency rating, McGee has remained productive and simply exists in the shadow of Anthony Davis. Davis is likely to begin getting more rest mixed into his schedule, which would open windows for McGee to boom. He has fantasy-playoff sleeper potential.