Lakers' JaVale McGee: Snares 11 boards
McGee had five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three steals and a block over 21 minutes of action in Friday's 113-103 win over Milwaukee
McGee recorded double-digit rebounds for the first time since mid-December. The owner of a top-40 player efficiency rating, McGee has remained productive and simply exists in the shadow of Anthony Davis. Davis is likely to begin getting more rest mixed into his schedule, which would open windows for McGee to boom. He has fantasy-playoff sleeper potential.
More News
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.