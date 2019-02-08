McGee re-entered the starting five and posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Thursday in the Lakers' 129-128 win over the Celtics.

McGee was one of the underreported winners of the trade deadline after incumbent starter Ivica Zubac was shipped to the Clippers on Thursday. Though the Lakers got back a floor-stretching big man (Mike Muscala) who should factor into the rotation, McGee won't be forced to fight Zubac for minutes when the Lakers want a rim-protecting, low-post threat on the court. It's still possible that Tyson Chandler factors into the mix as part of a three-man committee at center, but finding time for him isn't as much of a priority for the Lakers as it was for Zubac.