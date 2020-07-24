McGee contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds in 12 minutes during Thursday's 108-104 scrimmage loss to Dallas.

McGee started for the Lakers but played only 12 minutes in the loss. It would appear he is going to be given the starting nod over Dwight Howard (nine points, seven rebounds, two steals), however, that does not mean he is someone to target in fantasy drafts. He will likely be relying on Anthony Davis to sit out a couple of games to be able to see enough playing time to have significant value.