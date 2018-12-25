Lakers' JaVale McGee: Staying home for Christmas
McGee (illness) will not play Christmas Day against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
McGee was considered doubtful for Tuesday's game, so this announcement doesn't come with much surprise while the center continues to recover from a spat with pneumonia. This marks his fifth missed game.
