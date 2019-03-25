Lakers' JaVale McGee: Stellar production continues
McGee totaled 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.
McGee demonstrated that he didn't cool off during the 48 hours since his epic 33-point, 20-rebound effort versus the Nets on Friday, as he put together another stellar performance. The veteran now has three straight double-digit rebounding efforts and four double-doubles overall in the last seven games. McGee also has a whopping 11 blocks in the last pair of contests, making him an especially coveted asset at a crucial juncture of the fantasy season.
More News
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Has career night in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Big double-double in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Ekes out double-double in win•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Productive on scoreboard in loss•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Minimal impact in starting role•
-
Lakers' JaVale McGee: Joins starting five•
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.