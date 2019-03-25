McGee totaled 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, five blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in the Lakers' 111-106 win over the Kings on Sunday.

McGee demonstrated that he didn't cool off during the 48 hours since his epic 33-point, 20-rebound effort versus the Nets on Friday, as he put together another stellar performance. The veteran now has three straight double-digit rebounding efforts and four double-doubles overall in the last seven games. McGee also has a whopping 11 blocks in the last pair of contests, making him an especially coveted asset at a crucial juncture of the fantasy season.