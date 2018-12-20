Lakers' JaVale McGee: Still battling illness
McGee (illness) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Kyle Goon of Southern California News Group reports.
McGee has missed the last two games due to the ailment, and his status for Friday's game now looks to be in serious jeopardy. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround Friday morning.
