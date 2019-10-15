McGee pitched in 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 17 minutes during the Lakers' 104-98 preseason win over the Warriors on Monday.

McGee saw his competition for minutes at center, Dwight Howard, turn in an impressive 12-point, 13-rebound double-double, but he was solid in his own right relative to playing time. The veteran should still see a serviceable amount of minutes behind Howard at the five, even if he doesn't quite approximate the 25.6 minutes per game he logged last season.