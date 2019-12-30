Lakers' JaVale McGee: Strong shooting performance
McGee had 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 16 minutes during Sunday's 108-95 win over the Mavericks.
McGee didn't play much, but he was surprisingly productive on both ends of the court. That said, he has scored in double digits just twice in his last 10 starts and he's grabbed 10-plus boards just once over that span. Ultimately, he isn't playing enough or producing enough to have much upside in the foreseeable future.
