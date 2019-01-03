Lakers' JaVale McGee: Strong showing in Wednesday's loss
McGee supplied 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 20 minutes in the Lakers' 107-100 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday.
McGee appears back at full strength after an extended bout with pneumonia if his first two games back are any indication. The 30-year-old commemorated his return with an eight-point, 12-rebound effort versus the Kings on Sunday before Wednesday's impressive encore. Given his body of work in that pair of contests, McGee owners appear safe in assuming the veteran can be deployed without hesitation moving forward.
