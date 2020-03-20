Lakers' JaVale McGee: Tests negative for coronavirus
McGee tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
Haynes notes that McGee has asthma and dealt with pneumonia last season, so it makes sense that there was some added concern in regard to his vulnerability. He's tested negative, but will still need to self-quarantine for a period of time given that two unnamed teammates tested positive.
