McGee will remain in the starting lineup for Sunday's Game 2 against the Nuggets, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Following Game 1, coach Frank Vogel hinted that he may insert Dwight Howard into the starting five, but Haynes reports that the Lakers will stick with the alignment they've used for the vast majority of the season. McGee has not been effective of late, going scoreless in each of his last four games, while seeing just 29 total minutes in that span. McGee did not play in Game 4 against Houston, and he saw just three minutes of action off the bench in Game 5. In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, McGee had zero points and zero rebounds in 11 minutes, while Howard racked up 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 16 minutes off the bench.