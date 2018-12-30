McGee (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

McGee has missed seven straight games while battling an illness, but it looks as though he's primed to return to action Sunday night. Assuming that's he case, McGee will be back in the center rotation, though he could have his minutes limited as he gets his strength and endurance back. Per the Lakers' official Twitter account, McGee will be a game-time decision.