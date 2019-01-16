Lakers' JaVale McGee: Will come off bench
McGee will come off the bench Tuesday against the Bulls, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
McGee will be replaced in the starting five with Tyson Chandler, with coach Luke Walton noting "vocal leadership" hasn't been as strong without LeBron James available and the Lakers winning just three of the past 10 games. It's not immediately clear if this move will be permanent, or if McGee's role will be significantly diminished.
