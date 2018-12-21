McGee (illness) is out Friday against the Pelicans, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.

McGee will miss a third straight contest dealing with an illness that's affected other members of the Lakers, including LeBron James, who is a game-time call Friday. McGee's replacement in the starting five, Tyson Chandler, will also have his status determined near tipoff due to the illness. If both players are sidelined, Mo Wagner and Ivica Zubac (illness) could see expanded roles. Kyle Kuzma may also see more run at center.