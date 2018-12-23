McGee has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

McGee was hospitalized because of pneumonia and spent three days in the hospital before being discharged Saturday. He will be with the team Sunday, but will not play. McGee's absence on Sunday will mark his fourth straight game out. His next opportunity to play will be on Tuesday against the Warriors, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.